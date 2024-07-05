Anant, Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns in Pink 'Sabyasachi' saree

Entertainment
Nita Ambani, renowned for her elegance, recently stole the spotlight at son Anant Ambani's Mameru ceremony in a dazzling Sabyasachi bandhani saree
Nita Ambani dazzled at son Anant Ambani's Mameru ceremony in a stunning Sabyasachi bandhani saree
Her saree, blending pink and red tones, featured elaborate golden zari work and gem-encrusted floral motifs
Complementing the ensemble were a diamond necklace, earrings, and diamond kadas, adding to her regal appearance
The Mameru ceremony, a prelude to Anant's upcoming wedding to Radhika Merchant, unfolded at Antilia
Radhika's family, adhering to Gujarati customs, bestowed gifts and blessings during this significant event
Nita Ambani's traditional attire highlighted both her fashion acumen and reverence for cultural traditions
The ceremony underscored the importance of familial blessings and cultural rituals in the Ambani family celebrations