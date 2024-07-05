Entertainment

Anant, Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns in Pink 'Sabyasachi' saree

Nita Ambani, renowned for her elegance, recently stole the spotlight at son Anant Ambani's Mameru ceremony in a dazzling Sabyasachi bandhani saree

Nita Ambani dazzled at son Anant Ambani's Mameru ceremony in a stunning Sabyasachi bandhani saree

Her saree, blending pink and red tones, featured elaborate golden zari work and gem-encrusted floral motifs

Complementing the ensemble were a diamond necklace, earrings, and diamond kadas, adding to her regal appearance

The Mameru ceremony, a prelude to Anant's upcoming wedding to Radhika Merchant, unfolded at Antilia

Radhika's family, adhering to Gujarati customs, bestowed gifts and blessings during this significant event

Nita Ambani's traditional attire highlighted both her fashion acumen and reverence for cultural traditions

The ceremony underscored the importance of familial blessings and cultural rituals in the Ambani family celebrations

