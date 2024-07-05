Mukesh Ambani gifts Radhika, Anant luxury car worth THIS

Entertainment
The Ambani family is lavishing gifts on the couple, including a luxurious villa in Dubai worth Rs. 640 crores and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed car
Anant and Radhika received a Bentley Continental GTC Speed as an engagement gift in 2023. The car, worth Rs. 4.5 crores, features a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine
The Ambani family also bought beach-side villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, as wedding gift for Anant, Radhika. The villa, worth Rs. 640 crores, is one of the most expensive properties
The villa in Dubai has 10 luxurious bedrooms, stunning Italian marble interiors, and exquisite artwork. It serves as a perfect holiday home for the Ambani family
The villa's modern design includes a spacious master bedroom with opulent interiors, a large dining room with an impressive dining table, and an in-built pool
According to reports, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani have spent over Rs. 1259 crores on Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities. Their generosity showcases the family's immense wealth
Anant and Radhika's wedding has been making headlines, with the Ambani family's extravagant gifts and preparations drawing significant media attention
They are holding their sangeet tonight in Mumbai. Justin Bieber is performing at tonight's soiree
The Ambanis' lavish gifts to Anant and Radhika include not only the luxurious villa and car but also other extravagant items
The couple celebrated a second pre-wedding in Europe aboard a luxury cruise