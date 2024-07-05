Entertainment

Mukesh Ambani gifts Radhika, Anant luxury car worth THIS

The Ambani family is lavishing gifts on the couple, including a luxurious villa in Dubai worth Rs. 640 crores and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed car

Image credits: Instagram

Bentley Continental GTC

Anant and Radhika received a Bentley Continental GTC Speed as an engagement gift in 2023. The car, worth Rs. 4.5 crores, features a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine

Image credits: Instagram

Luxury Villa in Dubai

The Ambani family also bought beach-side villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, as wedding gift for Anant, Radhika. The villa, worth Rs. 640 crores, is one of the most expensive properties

Image credits: instagram

Anant, Radhika

The villa in Dubai has 10 luxurious bedrooms, stunning Italian marble interiors, and exquisite artwork. It serves as a perfect holiday home for the Ambani family

Image credits: instagram

Anant, Radhika

The villa's modern design includes a spacious master bedroom with opulent interiors, a large dining room with an impressive dining table, and an in-built pool

Image credits: instagram

Wedding Expenditure so far

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani have spent over Rs. 1259 crores on Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities. Their generosity showcases the family's immense wealth

Image credits: Instagram

Impending Wedding

Anant and Radhika's wedding has been making headlines, with the Ambani family's extravagant gifts and preparations drawing significant media attention

Image credits: instagram

Sangeet tonight

They are holding their sangeet tonight in Mumbai. Justin Bieber is performing at tonight's soiree

Image credits: instagram

Ambani Gifts

The Ambanis' lavish gifts to Anant and Radhika include not only the luxurious villa and car but also other extravagant items

Image credits: Instagram

European Tour

The couple celebrated a second pre-wedding in Europe aboard a luxury cruise

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One