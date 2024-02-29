Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding in Jamnagar due to PM Modi's Wed in India

Entertainment
The world's richest man Mukesh Ambani is all set to get his youngest son Anant Ambani married.
Anant will marry his childhood love, Radhika Merchant in July, and ahead of the wedding, the pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar.
In an interview, Anant said he was inspired by PM Narendra Modi's 'Wed in India' call and that it is a matter of pride and happiness to get married in India.
He also said, "I have grown up in Jamnagar, and it's my good fortune that we could plan the celebration here."
"This is my dadi's jambhoomi and my dada and papa's karmbhoomi. And my home. My father often says that this is my dada's in-laws' house and hence we are celebrating here," he added
The preparations for Anant and Radhika's pre-festivities have started and will begin from March 01 to March 03.