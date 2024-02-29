Entertainment

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Know their net worth

According to a social media invitation, their pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3.

Anant Ambani is Nita and Mukesh's youngest son, and Radhika Merchant is Viren Merchant's daughter. 

Radhika Merchant is Shaila and Viren's daughter. Viren Merchant is the CEO and founder of Encore Healthcare, a major pharmaceutical firm worth Rs 2,000 crore, according to DNA.

His estimated net worth is Rs 755 crore, making him one of the wealthiest businessman in the country. Encore Healthcare Managing Director Shaila Merchant.

According to the Economic Times, she is a director at Encore Healthcare and is worth Rs 10 crore.

Indian classical dancer Radhika Merchant had her Arangetram at Jio World Centre in Mumbai presented by Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Nita and Mukesh's youngest son is Anant. Reliance has employed him since March 2020 after he graduated from Brown University. 

He joined Reliance Retail Ventures in May 2022 after serving as a Jio Platforms director.

Anant Ambani oversees Reliance's energy divisions and worldwide green energy activities. Reliance Industries wants net-zero emissions by 2035.

DNA estimates Anant Ambani's net worth at $40 billion (Rs 3,31,518 crore).

