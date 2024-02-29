BREAKING NEWS: Deepika Padukone confirms pregnancy, shares post

Entertainment
On Thursday, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share that she and her husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together.
Her Instagram post was a template with children’s clothes, toys, and balloons as the border and 'September 2024' written in the center.
Deepika and Ranveer have been married for more than five years, and their pregnancy rumours have been making news for quite some time.
Previously it was revealed that Deepika Padukone is in her second trimester.
It was also believed that due to pregnancy, the 'Pathaan' actress dropped the Hollywood film, 'The White Lotus 3'.
Soon after Deepika and Ranveer revealed the pregnancy news, many celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.