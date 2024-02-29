Entertainment

BREAKING NEWS: Deepika Padukone confirms pregnancy, shares post

Deepika Padukone pregnant

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share that she and her husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together.

The post

Her Instagram post was a template with children’s clothes, toys, and balloons as the border and 'September 2024' written in the center.

Deepika and Ranveer have been married for more than five years, and their pregnancy rumours have been making news for quite some time.

Deepika Padukone in second trimester?

Previously it was revealed that Deepika Padukone is in her second trimester.

Drops Hollywood project

It was also believed that due to pregnancy, the 'Pathaan' actress dropped the Hollywood film, 'The White Lotus 3'.

Celebs send good wishes

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer revealed the pregnancy news, many celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. 

