Radhika Merchant aka Mrs, Anant Ambani's look from Day 3 [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
At her wedding reception with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant dazzled in a blend of Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda and an Anamika Khanna saree, adorned with uncut diamond jewelry
Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Radhika Merchant never fails to impress, from Indo-Western ensembles to elegant international attire, she knows how to shine
On July 14, 2024, the Ambanis hosted a grand wedding reception for Radhika and Anant, where Radhika's stunning outfit stole the show
Radhika's golden saree, custom-designed by Anamika Khanna, featured intricate floral patterns and precious stone embellishments, paired with a Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda piece
Her saree's corset blouse with straps and an embellished trail with a unique scalloped border added to the ensemble's grandeur
Complementing her outfit, Radhika wore a floral diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a stack of bangles, exuding elegance and grace
She opted for subtle makeup with blushed cheeks, thin eyeliner, and nude lipstick, letting her outfit take center stage
With her hair left open, Radhika flaunted her new bride glow, captivating everyone with her timeless beauty and sophisticated style