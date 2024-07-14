Entertainment

Narendra Modi performs Sanatani ritual at Anant Ambani Shubh Ashirwaad

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wed on July 12, 2024. The next day, PM Narendra Modi graced their Shubh Aashirwad event, performing the Sanatani ritual and blessing the couple

Image credits: Instagram

Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wed on July 12, 2024, in a grand ceremony surrounded by family and friends, rich in tradition

Image credits: Instagram

Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani

The Ambani family hosted the Shubh Aashirwad event on July 13, 2024, to celebrate the newlyweds, bringing together esteemed guests for blessings and well-wishes

Image credits: Instagram

Ashirwad Tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony, adding significance to the occasion with his presence, symbolizing national pride and the importance of tradition

Image credits: Instagram

Sanatani ritual

PM Modi performed the Sanatani ritual for the couple, enhancing the festive spirit of the celebration, emphasizing the cultural legacy tied to such important life events

Image credits: Instagram

PM Narendra Modi

During the ceremony, he blessed Anant and Radhika, presenting them with a token of love on a silver platter, signifying deep respect and heartfelt wishes

Image credits: Instagram

Narendra Modi blessed

The moment was heartfelt as the newlyweds bowed to receive blessings from the Prime Minister, reflecting humility and reverence for the sacred occasion

Image credits: Instagram

Sanatani Ritual

Sanatani rituals are integral to various life stages, including marriage, with prescribed ceremonies and prayers that connect individuals to their heritage

Image credits: Instagram
