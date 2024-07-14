Narendra Modi performs Sanatani ritual at Anant Ambani Shubh Ashirwaad

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wed on July 12, 2024. The next day, PM Narendra Modi graced their Shubh Aashirwad event, performing the Sanatani ritual and blessing the couple
The Ambani family hosted the Shubh Aashirwad event on July 13, 2024, to celebrate the newlyweds, bringing together esteemed guests for blessings and well-wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony, adding significance to the occasion with his presence, symbolizing national pride and the importance of tradition
PM Modi performed the Sanatani ritual for the couple, enhancing the festive spirit of the celebration, emphasizing the cultural legacy tied to such important life events
During the ceremony, he blessed Anant and Radhika, presenting them with a token of love on a silver platter, signifying deep respect and heartfelt wishes
The moment was heartfelt as the newlyweds bowed to receive blessings from the Prime Minister, reflecting humility and reverence for the sacred occasion
Sanatani rituals are integral to various life stages, including marriage, with prescribed ceremonies and prayers that connect individuals to their heritage