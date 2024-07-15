Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding Day 3 : 6 Bengali actors who attended

Entertainment
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding reception happened tonight at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Tollywood actor Yash Daasgupta, Raima Sen and others attended the grand reception
Ex-MP Nushraat Jahan attended Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding reception with husband, actor Yash Daasguptaa
Actress Raima Sen attended Anant Ambani's wedding reception with Ex Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal Srinjoy who joined the celebrations along with wife Nilanjana
Yash Daasguptaa posed along with wife Nushraat Jahan and actress Sobhita Dhulipala
Rimi sen posed along with sister and actress Raima Sen at the wedding reception of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Tollywood actress Rukmini Maitra attended the wedding reception in a glam golden saree
'Kalki 2898 AD' actor Saswata Chatterjee attended the wedding reception of Anant Ambani.Radhika Merchant in a white kurta
Raima Sen looked gorgeous in a pastel silk saree with a statement neckpiece