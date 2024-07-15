Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding Day 3 : 6 Bengali actors who attended

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding reception happened tonight at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Tollywood actor Yash Daasgupta, Raima Sen and others attended the grand reception

Image credits: Instagram

Yash Daasguptaa, Nussrat Jahan

Ex-MP Nushraat Jahan attended Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding reception with husband, actor Yash Daasguptaa

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Srinjoy Basu with wife and Raima Sen

Actress Raima Sen attended Anant Ambani's wedding reception with Ex Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal Srinjoy who joined the celebrations along with wife Nilanjana

Image credits: Instagram

Yash Daasguptaa, Nushraat Jahan, Sobhita Dhulipala

Yash Daasguptaa posed along with wife Nushraat Jahan and actress Sobhita Dhulipala

Image credits: Instagram

Rimi Sen, Raima Sen

Rimi sen posed along with sister and actress Raima Sen at the wedding reception of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Image credits: Instagram

Rukmini Maitra

Tollywood actress Rukmini Maitra attended the wedding reception in a glam golden saree

Image credits: Instagram

Saswata Chatterjee

'Kalki 2898 AD' actor Saswata Chatterjee attended the wedding reception of Anant Ambani.Radhika Merchant in a white kurta

Image credits: Instagram

Raima Sen

Raima Sen looked gorgeous in a pastel silk saree with a statement neckpiece

Image credits: Instagram
