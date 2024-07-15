Entertainment

Nita Ambani's attire featured names of her children, grandchildren

Nita Ambani's stunning custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, featuring intricate hand-embroidery and personalized details, stole the spotlight. Check out pictures here

Image credits: Instagram

Nita Ambani

Mukesh and Nita Ambani ensured Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a memorable affair with lavish decor and a star-studded guest list

Image credits: Instagram

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani's look at Anant and Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony featured a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture ensemble, highlighting exquisite craftsmanship

Image credits: Instagram

Nita Ambani

Nita's hand-embroidered Zardozi ghagra was adorned with intricate designs, while her jewelled blouse featured jhumkaas and auspicious elephant motifs

Image credits: Instagram

Nita Ambani

The choli of Nita's outfit was personalized with the names of her children and grandchildren, along with Sanskrit shlokas on the hemline

Image credits: Instagram

Nita Ambani

Nita's heavy dupatta, embellished with extensive zari work, was a standout piece, further enhancing the grandeur of her ethnic ensemble

Image credits: Instagram

Nita Ambani

Complementing her royal outfit, Nita wore an array of diamond and emerald jewellery, including a massive necklace, earrings, maang teeka, bazubandh, ring, and bangles

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One