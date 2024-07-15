Nita Ambani's attire featured names of her children, grandchildren

Entertainment
Nita Ambani's stunning custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, featuring intricate hand-embroidery and personalized details, stole the spotlight. Check out pictures here
Mukesh and Nita Ambani ensured Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a memorable affair with lavish decor and a star-studded guest list
Nita Ambani's look at Anant and Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony featured a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture ensemble, highlighting exquisite craftsmanship
Nita's hand-embroidered Zardozi ghagra was adorned with intricate designs, while her jewelled blouse featured jhumkaas and auspicious elephant motifs
The choli of Nita's outfit was personalized with the names of her children and grandchildren, along with Sanskrit shlokas on the hemline
Nita's heavy dupatta, embellished with extensive zari work, was a standout piece, further enhancing the grandeur of her ethnic ensemble
Complementing her royal outfit, Nita wore an array of diamond and emerald jewellery, including a massive necklace, earrings, maang teeka, bazubandh, ring, and bangles