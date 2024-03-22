Entertainment

Cancer to Leo-Lucky Holi Colours for each zodiac sign

Here are some general suggestions for lucky colours for each zodiac sign for Holi in 2024.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra represents love, harmony, and beauty with pink and pastel colours. Libra might feel elegant and graceful during Holi by wearing pink, lavender, or pastels.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio benefits from burgundy and dark red, which symbolise passion, intensity, and change. During Holi, deep reds or maroon can enhance Scorpio's intriguing and secretive aura.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus benefits from green, which symbolises development, stability, and harmony. Taurus may relax during Holi by wearing emerald or jade.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Navy blue and earthy tones symbolise practicality, grounding, and detail, which Virgo finds lucky. Virgo will feel more secure and reliable during Holi in blue or earth tones.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Yellow represents Gemini's optimism, intellect, and communication. Lemon or sunny yellow might boost Gemini's playfulness and sociability during Holi.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo treasures gold and orange, representing monarchy, creativity, and self-expression. Gold and orange can boost Leo's appeal during Holi.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Red is often associated with Aries, symbolizing passion, energy, and vitality. Wearing shades of red, such as scarlet or crimson, can enhance Aries' fiery spirit during Holi.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces symbolises empathy, and spirituality with sea green and blue. Wearing sea green, aqua, or ocean blue during Holi can help Pisces connect with their emotions and creativity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Lucky for Aquarius are turquoise and aqua blue, which represent invention and humanitarianism. Wearing turquoise or aquamarine might help feel creative and innovative during Holi.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Black and dark brown reflect Capricorn's ambition, perseverance, and pragmatism. Dark colours may boost Capricorn's power and resolve during Holi.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancerians consider white auspicious for its purity, tranquility, and emotional sensitivity. Wearing white or pastel colours can help Cancerians feel calm and relaxed during Holi.

