Rani Mukherjee turns 46: 7 best movies of the actress

Rani Mukherjee turns 46 today. Here are top 7 movies of the actress. From 'Hum Tum' to 'Black' the actress is known for her challenging roles

Hum Tum

Rani shines as Rhea, a spirited woman navigating love's complexities opposite Saif Ali Khan. Her portrayal captures the essence of evolving relationships

Saathiya

Rani's Suhani is vivacious and relatable in this romantic drama directed by Shaad Ali. Her chemistry with Vivek Oberoi and portrayal of marital dynamics add depth to the narrative

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rani's Tina brings charm and poignancy to this Karan Johar classic, portraying a character evolving through love and loss

Mardaani

Rani commands the screen as Shivani Shivaji Roy, an indomitable cop tackling human trafficking

Black

Rani plays Michelle McNally, a deaf-blind girl, in a poignant tale of her bond with her teacher (Amitabh Bachchan). Her nuanced portrayal earned accolades and awards

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Here Rani Mukherjee plays an Indian mother who fights against a nation for the custody of her children

