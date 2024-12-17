Entertainment

Inside 'Pathaan' actor John Abraham's Mumbai Penthouse | PHOTOS

John Abraham

John Abraham was born in Mumbai in 1972 on December 17

Location

John Abraham's penthouse is in Bandra West, Mumbai

Area

John Abraham's penthouse spans 4000 sqft

Value

This luxurious penthouse is valued at ₹60 crore

Name of Penthouse

The penthouse is named 'Villa in the Sky'

Interior

The interior was designed by his brother

Interior

The sea-facing home has a classy interior

