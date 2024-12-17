Inside 'Pathaan' actor John Abraham's Mumbai Penthouse | PHOTOS

Entertainment
John Abraham was born in Mumbai in 1972 on December 17
John Abraham's penthouse is in Bandra West, Mumbai
John Abraham's penthouse spans 4000 sqft
This luxurious penthouse is valued at ₹60 crore
The penthouse is named 'Villa in the Sky'
The interior was designed by his brother
The sea-facing home has a classy interior
