Pushpa 2 to Baahubali 2: 7 Highest-Grossing Indian films worldwide

Highest-grossing Indian films worldwide

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has secured the third position on the list of highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Let's explore the top 10...

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan ranks 10th on the list, earning ₹911 crore worldwide.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ranks 9th, grossing ₹929.1 crore worldwide.

Bahubali 2

Prabhas' Bahubali 2 holds the second spot with a worldwide gross of ₹1742 crore.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's Dangal leads the list with a staggering ₹2024 crore worldwide gross.

