Alia to Shraddha: 10 Shortest heighted actresses ruling Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's height is 5.3 feet. Her net worth is estimated around ₹123 crores.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's height is 5.3 feet. Her total net worth is over ₹550 crores.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's height is 5.3 feet. She owns assets worth ₹136 crores.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's height is 5.2 feet. She possesses assets worth approximately ₹206 crores.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma's height is 5.1 feet. Her net worth is estimated at ₹42 crores.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra's height is about 5 feet. Her net worth is approximately ₹40 crores.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla's height is 5.2 feet. Her net worth is reportedly ₹4600 crores.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's height is 5.2 feet. Her total assets are estimated at ₹15 crores.

Kajol

Kajol's height is 5.3 feet. Her total net worth is around ₹250 crores.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan's height is 5.1 feet. She and Amitabh Bachchan reportedly have combined assets of ₹1578 crores.

