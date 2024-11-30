Alia to Shraddha: 10 Shortest heighted actresses ruling Bollywood

Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor's height is 5.3 feet. Her net worth is estimated around ₹123 crores.
Alia Bhatt's height is 5.3 feet. Her total net worth is over ₹550 crores.
Vidya Balan's height is 5.3 feet. She owns assets worth ₹136 crores.
Rani Mukerji's height is 5.2 feet. She possesses assets worth approximately ₹206 crores.
Konkona Sen Sharma's height is 5.1 feet. Her net worth is estimated at ₹42 crores.
Sanya Malhotra's height is about 5 feet. Her net worth is approximately ₹40 crores.
Juhi Chawla's height is 5.2 feet. Her net worth is reportedly ₹4600 crores.
Bhumi Pednekar's height is 5.2 feet. Her total assets are estimated at ₹15 crores.
Kajol's height is 5.3 feet. Her total net worth is around ₹250 crores.
Jaya Bachchan's height is 5.1 feet. She and Amitabh Bachchan reportedly have combined assets of ₹1578 crores.
