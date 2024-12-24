Entertainment

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film earns THIS on Day 19; joins 1600 Cr club

Pushpa 2 is creating a buzz

Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 is earning tremendously at the box office. The film is creating new records since its release

Pushpa 2's 19th-day collection

It has been 19 days since Pushpa 2's release. The film earned 12.25 crores on its 19th day. The overall collection in India has gone to 1074.85

Pushpa 2's Hindi collection

Talking about collection of Pushpa 2 in Hindi belt, it is also awesome. The movie has so far earned 689.4 crores in Hindi language. It is told that it will soon cross 700 crores

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection

Information about the worldwide collection of Pushpa 2 has come to light. Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that the film has earned 1600 crores globally

Pushpa 2 in 1600 crore club

Pushpa 2 has now joined the 1600 crore club. Let us tell you that this is the third film of the country to do so. Before this, 2 more films have joined this club

Aamir Khan's Dangal

Aamir Khan's film Dangal, which came in 2016, collected 2024 crores at the worldwide box office

Prabhas' Bahubali 2

Prabhas's film Bahubali 2, which came in 2017, did a business of 1742.3 crores at the worldwide box office

Pushpa 2 made on a budget of 500 crores

Let us tell you that director Sukumar has prepared Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 on a budget of 500 crores. The film had recovered its cost in 3-4 days itself

Star cast of Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are in lead roles in director Sukumar's Pushpa 2. Let us tell you that Allu Arjun has charged a fee of 300 crores for this

