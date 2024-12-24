Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film earns THIS on Day 19; joins 1600 Cr club

Entertainment
Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 is earning tremendously at the box office. The film is creating new records since its release
It has been 19 days since Pushpa 2's release. The film earned 12.25 crores on its 19th day. The overall collection in India has gone to 1074.85
Talking about collection of Pushpa 2 in Hindi belt, it is also awesome. The movie has so far earned 689.4 crores in Hindi language. It is told that it will soon cross 700 crores
Information about the worldwide collection of Pushpa 2 has come to light. Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that the film has earned 1600 crores globally
Pushpa 2 has now joined the 1600 crore club. Let us tell you that this is the third film of the country to do so. Before this, 2 more films have joined this club
Aamir Khan's film Dangal, which came in 2016, collected 2024 crores at the worldwide box office
Prabhas's film Bahubali 2, which came in 2017, did a business of 1742.3 crores at the worldwide box office
Let us tell you that director Sukumar has prepared Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 on a budget of 500 crores. The film had recovered its cost in 3-4 days itself
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are in lead roles in director Sukumar's Pushpa 2. Let us tell you that Allu Arjun has charged a fee of 300 crores for this
