Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Birthday: 6 blockbuster films REJECTED by the actor

68-year-old Anil Kapoor has been active in films for 47 years and has delivered many superhits. Today we are telling you about 6 films that he rejected

1. Chandni (1989)

Director Yash Chopra first offered Rishi Kapoor's role in 'Chandni' to Anil Kapoor. But he didn't want to be in a wheelchair. Because of this, he rejected the film

2. Baazigar (1993)

Directors Abbas-Mustan offered 'Baazigar' to Anil Kapoor, but he found the subject risky. Anil rejected the film and it went to Shah Rukh Khan

3. Suryavansham (1999)

This film, directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana, was first offered to Anil Kapoor. But he didn't want to play the role of an old man and finally it went to Amitabh Bachchan

4. Raaz (2002)

Anil Kapoor rejected this film by director Vikram Bhatt because he did not want to do the horror genre. Later Dino Morea got this film

5. Welcome to the Jungle (2025)

Anil Kapoor rejected this upcoming film by director Anees Bazmee because his experience with producer Firoz Nadiadwala in its previous part 'Welcome Back' was not good

6. An International Film Franchise

The name was not revealed, but Anil Kapoor himself said in 2022 that he refused to work in an international film franchise. While it only had a day or two of shooting

