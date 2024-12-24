Entertainment
2024 brought some mind-bending crime thrillers. Let's explore these captivating web series.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 is a crime thriller exploring love, betrayal, and obsession, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh, and Shweta Tripathi.
Mirzapur 3, a gripping crime thriller, made waves in 2024 with its violence and bloodshed. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Isha Talwar.
Gyarah Gyarah, featuring Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa, is a crime thriller with mind-bending suspense.
Murder in Mahim, a 2024 crime drama, combines crime with intense suspense. It stars Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Shivaji Satam.
Mithya, starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani, is a suspense thriller exploring the dark side of relationships and the blurred lines between truth and lies.
Killer Soup, a black comedy crime thriller, features Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. Its suspense is truly sleep-depriving.
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a crime thriller drama, recounts the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. It stars Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, and Arvind Swamy.
