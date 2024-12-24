Shyam Benegal: A retrospective of his cinema & 18 National Awards

Entertainment
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away at 90 on December 23, 2024. He made over 20 feature films and won 18 National Awards.
Shyam Benegal's debut film 'Ankur' (1974) won the National Award for Second Best Feature Film.
Benegal won National Awards for Best Screenplay ('Bhumika', 1977), Best Feature Film ('Junoon', 1979; 'Arohan', 1982), and Best Direction ('Trikal', 1985).
Benegal won Best Feature Film for 'Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda' (1993), 'Mammo' (1994), 'Sardari Begum' (1996), 'The Making of the Mahatma' (1996), and 'Samar' (1999).
Benegal won Best Film on Family Welfare ('Hari-Bhari', 2000) and Best Feature Film ('Zubeidaa', 2001).
'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose' (2005) won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration, and 'Well Done Abba' (2010) won Best Film on Other Social Issues.
Benegal won awards for 'Satyajit Ray, Filmmaker' (1982) and 'Nehru'.
In 2005, Shyam Benegal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honor in cinema.
