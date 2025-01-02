Entertainment

Jhanak Spoiler ALERT: THIS character's entry creates drama

Jhanak Gets Kidnapped

High drama unfolds in Jhanak. Jhanak is kidnapped, and Anirudh's parents leave the Bose house

Jhanak's Escape Plan

Jhanak, held captive by Kulbhushan, plans her escape and successfully flees

Jhanak's Life Takes a Turn

Jhanak's life transforms as she lives with a family and cares for a baby, as seen in the promo

New Character Arrives

A new character enters, informing Anirudh of his return to India

Anirudh's Promise

Anirudh assures he'll meet his sister-in-law soon, adding suspense to the upcoming twists

What's Next for Jhanak?

Will Jhanak and Anirudh reunite? Will they be separated forever? The suspense builds

