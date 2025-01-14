Kumbh Mela 2025: 8 Bollywood films featuring the festival

Entertainment
Kumbh Mela commenced in Prayagraj on January 13th. Over 12.5 million people took a holy dip at the Sangam on the first day
Millions took a holy dip at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti, January 14th. Several film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, are expected to visit
Many Bollywood movies have depicted scenes from the Kumbh Mela. Coincidentally, most of these films have been hits
Akshay Kumar's film Laxmii Bomb also showcased the glory of Kumbh. Most movies mentioning Kumbh have been successful
The 1998 film Soldier, starring Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta, also mentions Kumbh and was a hit
The real twist in Amar Akbar Anthony's story happens at the Kumbh. It's considered a Bollywood blockbuster
Parts of Dharmatma, starring Feroz Khan and Hema Malini, were filmed in Afghanistan. It was a superhit
This blockbuster, starring brothers Sanjay Khan and Feroz Khan, was named after Kumbh Mela and directed by Prakash Mehra
The 1954 film Adhikar, starring Usha Kiran and Kishore Kumar, also featured a Kumbh scene
The 1943 film Takdeer, starring Nargis (Sanjay Dutt's mother), featured a sequence on Kumbh
Kumbh has been a favorite subject in Bhojpuri cinema as well. A film named Kumbh, starring Anand Ojha and Gauri Shankar, was released in 2020
Kailash Kher to Shaan: 7 Celebrities set to perform at Mahakumbh 2025
Was Anushka Sharma dating Suresh Raina before Virat Kohli? Read on
Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Celebs who took a dip at Kumbh Mela
Brett Lee to Harbhajan Singh: 6 cricketers who starred in movies