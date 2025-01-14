Entertainment

Kumbh Mela 2025: 8 Bollywood films featuring the festival

Millions of devotees arrive in Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela commenced in Prayagraj on January 13th. Over 12.5 million people took a holy dip at the Sangam on the first day

Film stars to take a dip in the Sangam

Millions took a holy dip at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti, January 14th. Several film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, are expected to visit

Kumbh's significance shown in films

Many Bollywood movies have depicted scenes from the Kumbh Mela. Coincidentally, most of these films have been hits

Laxmii Bomb

Akshay Kumar's film Laxmii Bomb also showcased the glory of Kumbh. Most movies mentioning Kumbh have been successful

Bobby Deol's Soldier

The 1998 film Soldier, starring Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta, also mentions Kumbh and was a hit

Amar Akbar Anthony

The real twist in Amar Akbar Anthony's story happens at the Kumbh. It's considered a Bollywood blockbuster

1975's Dharmatma

Parts of Dharmatma, starring Feroz Khan and Hema Malini, were filmed in Afghanistan. It was a superhit

1971's Mela

This blockbuster, starring brothers Sanjay Khan and Feroz Khan, was named after Kumbh Mela and directed by Prakash Mehra

Adhikar

The 1954 film Adhikar, starring Usha Kiran and Kishore Kumar, also featured a Kumbh scene

Takdeer

The 1943 film Takdeer, starring Nargis (Sanjay Dutt's mother), featured a sequence on Kumbh

Kumbh: A Hit in Bhojpuri Too

Kumbh has been a favorite subject in Bhojpuri cinema as well. A film named Kumbh, starring Anand Ojha and Gauri Shankar, was released in 2020

