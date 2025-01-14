Entertainment

Kailash Kher to Shaan: 7 Celebrities set to perform at Mahakumbh 2025

Ravi Tripathi

Singer Ravi Tripathi will perform at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on January 25th.

Sadhana Sargam

Sadhana Sargam will perform at the Maha Kumbh on January 26th.

Shaan

Popular Bollywood singer Shaan will sing at the Maha Kumbh on January 27th.

Ranjani and Gayatri

Ranjani and Gayatri will perform on January 31st.

Hariharan

Hariharan will have a grand concert in Prayagraj on February 10th.

Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher will have a grand concert at the Maha Kumbh on February 23rd.

Mohit Chauhan

Mohit Chauhan's final performance will be at the Maha Kumbh on February 24th.

