Kailash Kher to Shaan: 7 Celebrities set to perform at Mahakumbh 2025

Entertainment
Singer Ravi Tripathi will perform at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on January 25th.
Sadhana Sargam will perform at the Maha Kumbh on January 26th.
Popular Bollywood singer Shaan will sing at the Maha Kumbh on January 27th.
Ranjani and Gayatri will perform on January 31st.
Hariharan will have a grand concert in Prayagraj on February 10th.
Kailash Kher will have a grand concert at the Maha Kumbh on February 23rd.
Mohit Chauhan's final performance will be at the Maha Kumbh on February 24th.
