'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's film to release on THIS date

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to share the release date of her upcoming film 'Emergency'.
Along with the date announcement, she shared the film's new poster that depicted her as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
The biographical historical drama film 'Emergency' will be released in theatres on June 14, 2024.
"Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing Emergency on 14th June 2024. Witness history comes alive as the most feared and fiercest Prime Minister."
"Indira Gandhi thunders into cinemas. Emergency in cinemas on 14th June 2024 (sic)”, she continued.
With 'Emergency', Kangana marks her debut as a director and the film is touted as a mega-budget depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy.