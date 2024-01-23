Entertainment

Prabhas' body double earns THIS whooping amount per day

Prabhas, propelled to global stardom post-Baahubali, reshaped his career with daring choices in high-budget action films. His body double earns THIS impressive amount per day

Image credits: IMDb

Baahubali's Impact

Prabhas' breakthrough with Baahubali in 2015 elevated him from a regional actor to a global star, transforming his career trajectory

Image credits: IMDb

Daring Career Choices

Post-Baahubali, Prabhas embraced high-budget action films, showcasing his versatility and gaining immense popularity in the process

Image credits: IMDb

Body Double's Surge

The demanding nature of Prabhas' action-centric roles has significantly increased his body double's earnings to a staggering Rs 30 lakhs per day

Image credits: IMDb

Financial Impact

With Prabhas frequently opting for action-packed films, the body double reportedly earns Rs 9 to 10 crores per project, being on set for over 30 days

Image credits: IMDb

Challenging Stunts

Tasked with executing daring stunts, the body double's physical resemblance to Prabhas has made him one of the highest-paid in Indian cinema

Image credits: IMDb

Versatility in Roles

Despite Prabhas exploring comedic roles, the body double's involvement remains significant even in projects like Rajasaab, showcasing the actor's diverse acting range

Image credits: IMDb

Continued Success

With upcoming releases like Kalki 2829 and the comedic venture The Raja Saab, the anticipation around his projects and the impact on his body double's career remains high

Image credits: IMDb
