Sara Ali Khan to Disha Patani: 8 Bollywood actresses makeup-free looks

Entertainment
27-year-old Janhvi Kapoor is beautiful, but it would be difficult to recognize her without makeup.
26-year-old Ananya Panday is very beautiful, but most people won't recognize her without makeup.
24-year-old Khushi Kapoor is in the limelight these days. If Khushi appeared in front of you without makeup, no one would recognize her.
24-year-old Palak Tiwari is everywhere. Everyone praises Palak's beauty, but it's not easy to recognize her without makeup.
29-year-old beautiful Sara Ali Khan is famous for her killer looks. If Sara appears without makeup, she won't be easily recognized.
Everyone goes crazy seeing 24-year-old Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, but it would be difficult to recognize her without makeup.
Shehnaaz Gill has been in the limelight since Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz is very beautiful, but it would be difficult to recognize her without makeup.
32-year-old Disha Patani is famous for her killer looks. It would be difficult to recognize the beautiful Disha without makeup.
Anushka to Geeta: 7 Actresses who left films after marrying cricketers
PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan's expensive duplex house in Mumbai: Inside Look
Rupali Ganguli to Hina Khan: 7 Famous Indian TV stars childhood photos
Prabhas, Allu Arjun to Akshay: 7 Celebs' natural look without makeup