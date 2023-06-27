Entertainment

Check out these 7 easy, healthy meals for vegan beginners

People choose to cut out animal products from their diets and adopt a vegan lifestyle for a variety of reasons. The welfare of animals is one of the primary drivers, though.

Image credits: FreePik

What to eat for dinner as a vegan beginner

Stuffed Black Bean Sweet Potatoes: This dish includes loaded potato of any type both russet and sweet. This dish ranges from really simple to gourmet, and hits the spot. 

Image credits: FreePik

Root vegetable bowls with peanut sauce

This is a healthy, straightforward vegan bowl that is ideal for lunch or dinner and is made with delicate caramelised veggies and a sweet, spicily flavoured peanut sauce. 
 

Image credits: FreePik

Two-step vegan chickpea tuna salad

This is a flexible dish. Layer hummus and avocado on sandwiches, then top with your favourite seasonings, chopped roasted peppers, or finely chopped olives. 

Image credits: FreePik

Easy vegan tofu egg salad

This protein-rich eggy tofu mixture is quite adaptable and will undoubtedly become a regular in your weekly lunch lineup. Egg salad tofu mix is surely every vegan beginner's dream. 

Image credits: FreePik

Brocolli fry pea salad

This quick and easy stir-fry with broccoli is unassuming but bursting with flavour. Broccoli takes front stage in this cuisine and transforms into a delectable side dish.

Image credits: FreePik

Vegan sheperd's pie!

A warm vegan shepherd's pie recipe for the fall that includes tofu and root vegetables and is topped with greens. A vegan main dish that is ideal for the holiday table.

Image credits: FreePik

Vegan Farmer's Market Fried Rice

Seasonal vegetables, whole tomatoes and edamame are used to make this tasty vegetable fried rice, a dish that is extremely flexible and is healthy at the same time.

Image credits: FreePik
Find Next One