Check out these 7 easy, healthy meals for vegan beginners

People choose to cut out animal products from their diets and adopt a vegan lifestyle for a variety of reasons. The welfare of animals is one of the primary drivers, though.
Stuffed Black Bean Sweet Potatoes: This dish includes loaded potato of any type both russet and sweet. This dish ranges from really simple to gourmet, and hits the spot.
This is a healthy, straightforward vegan bowl that is ideal for lunch or dinner and is made with delicate caramelised veggies and a sweet, spicily flavoured peanut sauce.
This is a flexible dish. Layer hummus and avocado on sandwiches, then top with your favourite seasonings, chopped roasted peppers, or finely chopped olives.
This protein-rich eggy tofu mixture is quite adaptable and will undoubtedly become a regular in your weekly lunch lineup. Egg salad tofu mix is surely every vegan beginner's dream.
This quick and easy stir-fry with broccoli is unassuming but bursting with flavour. Broccoli takes front stage in this cuisine and transforms into a delectable side dish.
A warm vegan shepherd's pie recipe for the fall that includes tofu and root vegetables and is topped with greens. A vegan main dish that is ideal for the holiday table.
Seasonal vegetables, whole tomatoes and edamame are used to make this tasty vegetable fried rice, a dish that is extremely flexible and is healthy at the same time.