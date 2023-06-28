Entertainment
Excitement is beyond bounds as we gear up for the new Barbie movie to release on July 21. Here’s why you should catch this pink spectacle on the big screen. By Mahalekshmi
Gerwig has established a unique directorial style with her previous films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), and we look forward to a fresh take on this classic tale.
Margot Robbie is Barbie while Ryan Gosling is her Ken. Yet we have so many Barbies and Kens in the world, filled by an incredible ensemble cast.
Gerwig and Baumbach co-wrote a script with complete creative freedom, giving us an exciting concept. The movie, turns out, is not for kids but for people who grew up with Barbie.
For a girl who loves parties, Barbie is getting an amazing soundtrack with Dua Lipa lending her voice to the title song and a new variant ‘Barbie World.’
The first live-action Barbie movie has a colour pallete, costumes, set designs, everything that brings your childhood fairytale come to life and it is a visual treat.
With the Malibu house on Airbnb to emphasizing how Barbies can be anything while Kens are just Kens, the brains behind these treats should be marvelled.
We all read about the shortage of pink in the world that happened because of the filming of the movie, so if your eyes are sensitive to the colour, better get some precaution!