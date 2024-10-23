Entertainment

Prabhas Turns 45: 7 Must-watch movies of the hero

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

A groundbreaking epic that showcases Prabhas as a valiant prince fighting for his kingdom, featuring stunning visuals and a gripping storyline.

 

Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)

The highly anticipated sequel that delves deeper into the saga, revealing dramatic twists and showcasing Prabhas's powerful performance.

Saaho (2019)

An action thriller featuring Prabhas as an intelligence officer filled with high-octane action sequences and a complex plot.

 

Radhe Shyam (2022)

A romantic drama set in Europe, showcasing Prabhas in a unique role as a palmist navigating love and destiny.
 

Chatrapathi (2005)

A gripping tale of survival and revenge, where Prabhas plays a young man fighting against oppression in a village.
 

Mirchi (2013)

A romantic action film where Prabhas plays a man who confronts his family's dark past while navigating love and conflict.
 

Darling (2010)

A romantic comedy that highlights Prabhas's charming side, where he plays a carefree young man navigating love and family dynamics.

