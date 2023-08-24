Akshay Kumar to Sushmita Sen: 11 actors in Transgender roles on screen

Entertainment
Transgender characters have found a place in Indian films where their portrayal has changed significantly over the years. Take a look at some memorable transgender roles.
He will be seen in Anurag Kashyap directorial 'Haddi', playing a transgender woman who rises to the top of the crime world in Delhi.
Akshay enthralled the audience with his performance as transgender, as he dressed in a red saree and a sound red bindi for his film 'Laxmii Bomb.'
He has taken up a transgender role more times than any other lead actor. Some of those films are Anjaam, Ravan Raaj, Jeet and Housefull 4.
She played Maanvi, a transgender woman who falls in love with a cisgender man in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' portraying the challenges and discrimination faced by them.
He diligently portrayed different shades of his eunuch character where he tries to prove his unconditional love for an adopted child
His portrayal of the unforgettable Raziabai in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' opposite Alia Bhatt overpowered the latter whenever the two came face to face on-screen.
He played the transgender character, dreaded Lajja Shankar Pandey in 'Sangharsh' where he kidnapped children and sacrificed them to become immortal.
He was seen in the role of a transgender in Amol Palekar’s controversial film 'Daayraa' which initially didn’t get released in Indian theatres but eventually did.
He plays Maharani in the film 'Appu', a transgender woman who runs a brothel in Mumbai.
He plays Begum in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Rajjo', a transgender woman who is the leader of a gang of criminals.
She plays Shreegauri Sawant in 'Taali', a transgender activist who fights for the rights of transgender people in India.