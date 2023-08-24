'Vincenzo' to 'My Name': 7 best crime K-drama on Netflix

Entertainment
These crime K-dramas offer intricate plots, character development, and intense storytelling that will captivate fans of the genre and keep them hooked throughout.
A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer flees to South Korea and teams up with a quirky lawyer to take on corrupt conglomerates using unconventional methods.
A Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish series. A group plans an ambitious heist on the National Mint, blending suspense, strategy, and drama.
In this South Korean version of 'Killing Eve', ex-cop turned insurance investigator probes false claims, uncovering a web of deaths that hint at a cunning serial killer.
A prosecutor and an emotionless detective join forces to uncover corruption and solve complex cases, delving into the dark side of power and justice.
Each season sees Kwon-joo partnering with a detective to take down a serial killer or an international cartel.
This drama follows a stuntman who gets entangled in a conspiracy after a plane crash. It is packed with thrilling espionage, political intrigue, and explosive action scenes.
About a girl who joins a crime organization seeking revenge for her father's death. Her life changes, when tasked to infiltrate the local police department’s drug unit.