Drishyam to Bangalore Days-7 Malayalam movies to watch on Netflix

Onam special: Here are seven Malayalam movies to watch with friends and family that were popular on Netflix:
 

Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, this comedy-drama explores the life of a photographer and his journey towards redemption.
 

Kappela (2020)

This film, directed by Muhammad Musthafa, is a gripping drama that follows the unexpected events that unfold after a young woman dials a wrong number.
 

Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

This heartwarming drama, directed by Madhu C. Narayanan follows the lives of four brothers living in a picturesque village in Kerala.
 

Uyare (2019)

This inspiring film directed by Manu Ashokan tells the story of an acid attack survivor and her journey to reclaim her life and dreams.
 

Drishyam (2013)

This thriller film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, starring Mohanlal, revolves around a man who tries to cover up a crime to protect his family.
 

Bangalore Days (2014)

Directed by Anjali Menon, this film showcases the lives of three cousins as they navigate their careers, relationships, and aspirations in Bangalore.
 

C U Soon (2020)

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this innovative thriller unfolds through digital communication and screens, as it follows a man's quest to find his missing girlfriend.
 

