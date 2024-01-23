Entertainment

Animal to Neru-7 movies/web series releasing THIS week on OTT

Check out the list of web series and films coming to OTT platforms this weekend

Karmma Calling on Disney Hotstar

Karmma Calling follows Alibaug queen Indrani Kothari and her glitzy surroundings. It is based on the 2011–2015 U.S. original series Revenge. Raveena Tandon leads the show. 

Agent on SonyLiv

A spy must overcome a murky history to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organisation in Agent. The film will debut on SonyLiv on January 26.

Neru on Disney Hotstar

Neru follows Sara, a blind sculptor, who struggles to get justice after tragedy in the court system.  The Disney Hotstar release date is January 23, 2024. 

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on BookMyShow

After Black Manta unleashes an ancient force, Aruther and his brother team together to save Atlantis. On January 23, BookMyShow will broadcast it. 
 

Animal on Netflix

Animal follows a father-son relationship that becomes sour and obsessive as the boy seeks revenge on those who tried to hurt him. The Netflix release date is January 26. 

Sam Bahadur on Zee5

Sam Bahadur follows India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw, who shaped its geopolitical frontiers. Zee5 will premiere the film on January 26.

Hustlers- Jugaad Ka Khel on Amazon Mini TV

Hustlers-Jugaad Ka Khel is set during Mumbai's 2010 startup boom. This sitcom follows middle-class youngster Sanjay as he conquers the startup world.

Badland Hunters on Netflix

After a massive earthquake, South Korea has become a wasteland in Badland Hunters. Movie stars are Ma Dong-seok, Lee Hee-joon, Lee Jun-young, and Roh Jeong-eui. 

