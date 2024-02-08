Entertainment

Propose Day 2024: 7 Hollywood movies around the theme of Proposal

Dive into Hollywood's enchanting world of romance through iconic proposal scenes that capture love's essence in unforgettable ways

Pride and Prejudice

In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, Mr. Darcy proposes to Elizabeth Bennet in a beautiful and emotionally charged scene

Sweet Home Alabama

This romantic comedy features a heartfelt proposal scene where the protagonist, Melanie, is proposed to by her boyfriend Andrew in a Tiffany & Co. store in New York City

The Proposal

In this comedy film, Sandra Bullock's character Margaret Tate, a Canadian executive facing deportation, proposes a fake marriage to her assistant Andrew, played by Ryan Reynolds

Leap Year

Amy Adams travels to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day, following an Irish tradition. However, her plans are complicated when she meets a charming innkeeper

The Notebook

This romantic drama based on Nicholas Sparks' novel features a memorable proposal scene in the rain. Noah, played by Ryan Gosling, asks Allie to marry him

Crazy Rich Asians

In this romantic comedy-drama, there's a lavish and elaborate proposal scene involving Colin and Araminta, set against the stunning backdrop of a lush garden

Love Actually

This ensemble romantic comedy features several love stories intertwined. One of them involves Jamie, played by Colin Firth, proposing to Aurelia, played by Lúcia Moniz

