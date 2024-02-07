Jeremy Renner returns to Marvel Universe, expects THIS from MCU films

Entertainment
Jeremy Renner's portrayal of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films has received widespread acclaim since his debut in 2011's 'Thor'.
Renner's portrayal of the adept marksman has struck a chord in fans but with the conclusion of the Hawkeye Disney+ series in 2021 and his sad snowplough tragedy in January 2023.
During an interview, he was asked about his hopes for the character's development where he joked about the need for flexibility, both metaphorically and literally.
Emphasising his dedication to the part and his willingness to go deeper into Hawkeye's story if asked by the MCU's creative team.
Renner stated, "Flexibility. I'm stretching while we chat about this. Like, no joke. Yeah. I do not know.
"I'll let the writers handle the storytelling and narrative. But I love the character, and if they call and ask me to play it, I'll be ready. I am stretching right now." he said.