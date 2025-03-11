Entertainment

Poonam Pandey Net Worth: Career, controversy of actress

Poonam Pandey Turns 34

Controversial queen Poonam Pandey has turned 34 years old. Poonam was born in Kanpur in 1991. Poonam is known for her bold performances

Poonam Pandey's Net Worth

According to media reports, Poonam Pandey owns assets worth approximately 83 crores. She is said to be one of the richest and most famous models in India

Poonam Pandey's Source of Income

Poonam Pandey earns through films, modeling, TV shows, and advertisements. She also earns from social media posts and paid subscriptions on her app

Poonam Pandey's Career

Poonam Pandey debuted in 2013 with the film Nasha. Apart from this, she has appeared in films like Love is Poison, Malini & Co., Aa Gaya Hero, and The Journey of Karma

Poonam Pandey's TV Shows

Poonam Pandey has worked in TV shows like Total Nadaaniyaan and Pyaar Mohabbat Ssshhh. She has also appeared in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Lock Upp Season 1

Poonam Pandey is Controversial

Poonam Pandey has had a deep connection with controversies. She spread rumors of her death in 2024. When she came forward, she was heavily abused on social media

Poonam Pandey's Marriage Lasted 10 Days

Poonam Pandey married boyfriend Sam Bombay in 2010. Poonam, who went on her honeymoon, accused her husband of assault

