Poonam Pandey Net Worth: Career, controversy of actress

Entertainment
Controversial queen Poonam Pandey has turned 34 years old. Poonam was born in Kanpur in 1991. Poonam is known for her bold performances
According to media reports, Poonam Pandey owns assets worth approximately 83 crores. She is said to be one of the richest and most famous models in India
Poonam Pandey earns through films, modeling, TV shows, and advertisements. She also earns from social media posts and paid subscriptions on her app
Poonam Pandey debuted in 2013 with the film Nasha. Apart from this, she has appeared in films like Love is Poison, Malini & Co., Aa Gaya Hero, and The Journey of Karma
Poonam Pandey has worked in TV shows like Total Nadaaniyaan and Pyaar Mohabbat Ssshhh. She has also appeared in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Lock Upp Season 1
Poonam Pandey has had a deep connection with controversies. She spread rumors of her death in 2024. When she came forward, she was heavily abused on social media
Poonam Pandey married boyfriend Sam Bombay in 2010. Poonam, who went on her honeymoon, accused her husband of assault
