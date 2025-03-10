YRKKH Spoiler alert: Armaan to quit law for job? Check twists

Entertainment
The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues. The show currently depicts Armaan and Abhira facing many difficulties in their lives
The show will now feature Armaan going in search of a job. Meanwhile, Rohit will tell Dadi Sa that the Poddar firm is struggling without Armaan
On the other hand, Abhira will injure her foot but will not have the money to see a doctor. Because of this, she will bear the pain silently
During this time, Chachi Sa will try to give Abhira money, but she will refuse to take it. She will say that we do not want anything from anyone
When Armaan goes for a job interview, he will be surprised to see Sanjay there. After this, he will reject the offer and scold him severely
After this, Armaan will stop a garage owner from being cheated. In such a situation, that person will give Armaan a job. Armaan will be overjoyed to get it
