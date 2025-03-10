Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Nimrat Kaur inspired 6 blouse designs

Double Strap Plunging Neckline Blouse

Nimrat Kaur is wearing a double strap plunging neckline blouse that looks sizzling. You can wear such a blouse with a transparent saree

Lace Detailed Deep V-Neck Blouse

The deep V-neck in the neckline of the golden blouse makes it special. Recreate Nimrat Kaur's fancy blouse look and look beautiful

Deep Sweetheart Neckline Blouse

You can explore your slim figure by wearing a deep sweetheart neckline blouse with an embroidered net saree

Double Strap Blouse for Attractive Arms

If you have thick arms, you can wear double strap blouses instead of thin ones. This gives full support to the breasts

Mirror Work Blouse

Nimrat Kaur is wearing a mirror work blouse with a ruffle saree, which is doubling the beauty of the saree

Deep V-Neck Blue Blouse

Nimrat Kaur's blouse, decorated with zari work neckline and full sleeves, is special. You can wear such a blouse with a light or heavy saree

