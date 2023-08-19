Entertainment

Guns and Gulaabs review: 7 reasons why you should watch show

Could Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan use the imaginary hill station of Gulaabgang to take us back to the 1990s? Here is our opinion.

Gulaabgang

Through the use of a fictional hill station called Gulaabgang (think Dehradun or Mussoorie in the 1990s), they were able to take us back in time to that decade. 

90s Nostalgia

Cute Moment

There's a sweet scene where the class leader is asked by his savvy friend to write English love letters for a Hindi-medium reader mechanic.

Dulquer Salmaan's Sheer Arc

Salmaan is a devoted husband, a caring father, and a hard-nosed police officer. His incredible range keeps the Guns roaring and the Gulaabs in full bloom.

Rajkummar Rao's performance

The most humorous of the bunch is Rajkummar Rao. He has the longest arc and gives it his best effort. 

Incredible Cinematic Style

Several concepts are wrapped together in an engaging drama that is also very cinematic in style and beautifully filmed by Pankaj Kumar.

Good Tribute

The late Satish Kaushik receives some hilarious lines, a wicked personality, and even an homage.

