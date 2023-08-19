Guns and Gulaabs review: 7 reasons why you should watch show

Entertainment
Could Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan use the imaginary hill station of Gulaabgang to take us back to the 1990s? Here is our opinion.
Through the use of a fictional hill station called Gulaabgang (think Dehradun or Mussoorie in the 1990s), they were able to take us back in time to that decade.
There's a sweet scene where the class leader is asked by his savvy friend to write English love letters for a Hindi-medium reader mechanic.
Salmaan is a devoted husband, a caring father, and a hard-nosed police officer. His incredible range keeps the Guns roaring and the Gulaabs in full bloom.
The most humorous of the bunch is Rajkummar Rao. He has the longest arc and gives it his best effort.
Several concepts are wrapped together in an engaging drama that is also very cinematic in style and beautifully filmed by Pankaj Kumar.
The late Satish Kaushik receives some hilarious lines, a wicked personality, and even an homage.