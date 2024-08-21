Entertainment

PM Narendra Modi Loses to Shraddha Kapoor on THIS; Internet reacts

Shraddha Kapoor surpasses Narendra Modi on THIS. Check out here

Image credits: Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses Narendra Modi on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has overtaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram, with 91.4 million followers. This achievement places her as the third most followed Indian

Image credits: Instagram

PM Modi’s Instagram Following

Prime Minister Narendra Modi currently has 91.3 million followers on Instagram, slightly less than Shraddha Kapoor

Image credits: Instagram

Third Most Followed Indian on Instagram

With her remarkable Instagram following, Shraddha Kapoor is now the third most followed Indian. She trails only behind Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and global star Priyanka Chopra

Image credits: Instagram

Narendra Modi’s Dominance on X (Formerly Twitter)

Despite being surpassed by Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram, PM Narendra Modi continues to lead on X, with 101 million followers

Image credits: Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s Success with Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in success of her latest film, Stree 2, which is nearing a box-office collection of Rs 300 crore. The film continues to receive positive responses

Image credits: Instagram

Stree 2’s Impressive Box-Office Run

Stree 2, released on August 15, has been a massive hit at the box office, nearing Rs 300 crore in collections

Image credits: Instagram

PM Modi’s Official Visit to Poland and Ukraine

While Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her social media and box-office success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an official visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One