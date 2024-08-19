Entertainment

Chhaava: 7 best movies of Vicky Kaushal to watch NOW

Here are seven of his films to watch before "Chhaava"

Masaan (2015)

His breakout performance in this highly praised drama made Vicky Kaushal famous. In small-town India, the film addresses love, loss, and social traditions.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this psychological thriller showcases Vicky in a dark and intense role as a troubled cop opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
 

Raazi (2018)

Vicky plays a pivotal role alongside Alia Bhatt in this spy thriller, based on a true story. His portrayal of a Pakistani Army officer was both nuanced and impactful.

Manmarziyaan (2018)

A love triangle directed by Anurag Kashyap, where Vicky plays a carefree, impulsive lover. His chemistry with Taapsee Pannu is a highlight of the film.

Sanju (2018)

In this biographical film about Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal played the role of Sanju's best friend, Kamli, earning praise for his heartfelt performance.

Sardar Udham (2021)

Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh in this biopic earned him critical acclaim for his intense and layered performance.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

This military action film was a turning point in Vicky's career, making him a household name. His portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill won him a National Film Award.

