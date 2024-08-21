Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Know venue, date and more

Naga and Sobhita got engaged earlier this month. While the pair have not revealed their wedding plans, a fresh rumour claims they have narrowed down two potential wedding dates.

Image credits: Social Media

The couple has also chosen Rajasthan as their wedding site. Several Telugu publications report that Naga and Sobhita may marry at the end of the year or in March 2025.

Image credits: instagram

According to the newspaper, while Rajasthan appears to be one of the top alternatives, Chaitanya and Sobhita also consider MP and even international countries for the event.

Image credits: instagram

Naga Chaitanya was formerly married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Their wedding took place in Goa.

Image credits: instagram

During this time, Nagarjuna is pleased to see his kid going on with his life. In addition, he mentioned that the pair is not currently in a hurry to be married.

Image credits: instagram

Nagarjuna said, “We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let’s do it.”

Image credits: instagram

The Telugu superstar added that Chaitanya was ‘depressed’ after he and Samantha decided to part ways.

Image credits: instagram

“Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I! It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation from Samantha left him very depressed."

Image credits: instagram
