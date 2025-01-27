Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Urvashi Rautela inspired cocktail gowns for party

Plunging Neck Sequin Gown

Star-work blue gowns always look perfect for parties. Opt for a bold plunging neck sequin gown design like this, skipping vibrant colors. It is designed in an Anarkali style

Long Tail Off-Shoulder Gown

This dress is designed with cut sleeves and a square neckline. Long tail off-shoulder gowns like this are always perfect for cocktail or evening parties

Body Hugging Embroidered Gown

A body-hugging embroidered gown like this with a net dupatta will look perfect. You can be the star of any party or function in this dress. Georgette fabric has a special shine

Golden Corset Velvet Gown

A fancy golden corset velvet gown like this with a fishtail style will also be a great choice. It will enhance your photogenic look. Choose it in a semi A-line dress pattern

Fringe Star Work Halter Gown

You can get a fringe star work halter gown with net and shimmery fabric in all sizes. These are best for all figure types. Carry diamond jewelry with it

