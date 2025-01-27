(PHOTOS) Inside Bobby Deol's luxury Bungalow in Mumbai; Check

Entertainment
Bobby Deol turned 56. He was born in 1969
Bobby Deol lives in a luxurious bungalow in Vile Parle
Reportedly, Bobby Deol's bungalow is worth around 6 crores
Bobby Deol has used wooden work for a classy look
Splendid paintings adorn the walls of Bobby Deol's house
His wife Tanya has reportedly decorated the house
Bobby Deol's home offers comfort and all amenities
Bobby Deol's Net Worth: Know assets, cars, bungalow and more of actor
PHOTOS: Is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai dating cricketer Siraj?
Alia to Bipasha: 5 Stars dazzle in black at Sabyasachi's anniversary
PHOTOS: Mamta Kulkarni's spiritual journey as Mahamandaleshwar