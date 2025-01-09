Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar’s diet and workout routine REVEALED!

Farhan Akhtar's Amazing Fitness at 51

Farhan Akhtar is incredibly fit at 51. What's his secret? Learn about his workout and diet secrets.

1. Football and Cycling

Farhan Akhtar cycles daily and plays football to stay physically active and fit. He also burns calories through running and swimming.

2. Healthy Diet and Heavy Workouts

Farhan believes that a healthy diet and heavy workouts are equally important for fitness. He focuses on both.

3. Home-Cooked Meals are His Secret

Farhan Akhtar prefers home-cooked meals, which keep him healthy. He rarely eats out.

4. Farhan Akhtar's Diet

Farhan's diet includes fresh fruit juice, eggs, chicken, fish, and green vegetables like broccoli and cabbage cooked in olive oil.

5. From Breakfast to Dinner

Meals include eggs, whole-grain toast, and avocado for breakfast; grilled chicken with quinoa or brown rice and vegetables for lunch; and lean protein salad or soup for dinner.

6. Protein Shakes for Healthy Muscles

Farhan includes evening snacks and protein shakes for healthy muscles. He also drinks plenty of water and other fluids.

7. Early to Bed, Early to Rise

Farhan gets enough sleep by going to bed early and waking up early for cycling and other exercises.

8. Farhan Akhtar's Workout Routine

Farhan's workout includes weightlifting, squats, deadlifts, bench presses, yoga, and Pilates for flexibility. He works out in the evenings too.

