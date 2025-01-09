Farhan Akhtar’s diet and workout routine REVEALED!

Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar is incredibly fit at 51. What's his secret? Learn about his workout and diet secrets.
Farhan Akhtar cycles daily and plays football to stay physically active and fit. He also burns calories through running and swimming.
Farhan believes that a healthy diet and heavy workouts are equally important for fitness. He focuses on both.
Farhan Akhtar prefers home-cooked meals, which keep him healthy. He rarely eats out.
Farhan's diet includes fresh fruit juice, eggs, chicken, fish, and green vegetables like broccoli and cabbage cooked in olive oil.
Meals include eggs, whole-grain toast, and avocado for breakfast; grilled chicken with quinoa or brown rice and vegetables for lunch; and lean protein salad or soup for dinner.
Farhan includes evening snacks and protein shakes for healthy muscles. He also drinks plenty of water and other fluids.
Farhan gets enough sleep by going to bed early and waking up early for cycling and other exercises.
Farhan's workout includes weightlifting, squats, deadlifts, bench presses, yoga, and Pilates for flexibility. He works out in the evenings too.
