Sargun Mehta’s 8 stunning saree looks for every occasion

Entertainment
Sargun looks beautiful in a light print off-white georgette saree. This type of saree is suitable for kitty parties or regular wear.
Sargun looks gorgeous in a golden silk saree. She paired the plain saree with lightly curled open hair. Perfect for special events.
Handloom and cotton sarees are popular among today's generation. If you enjoy wearing such sarees, you can copy Sargun Mehta's saree design.
The shimmery work on the blue transparent saree looks stunning. Recreate this look for cocktail parties and steal the show. This type of saree is available for 3-4K.
Sargun's maroon satin saree epitomizes glamour. Wear this saree to be the center of attention at cocktail parties.
Sargun's pastel-shaded saree looks incredibly elegant. Pair it with light jewelry and a bun hairstyle. It's perfect for day weddings or receptions.
If you want an over-the-top (OTT) look, Sargun's shimmery saree is the perfect option. This look is best for New Year's parties and glamorous functions.
For a classic Banarasi look, Sargun's Banarasi saree can be your inspiration. Carry heritage jewelry and adopt a traditional makeup look.
Farhan Akhtar’s diet and workout routine REVEALED!
Farhan Akhtar's luxurious Rs 35 crore Mumbai bungalow- Inside Photos
Mohabbatein to Mission Kashmir: 8 highest grossing films of 2000
Dhirubhai Ambani School's FOOD Menu: What star kids eat in school