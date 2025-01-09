Entertainment

Sargun Mehta’s 8 stunning saree looks for every occasion

1. Light Print Off-White Saree

Sargun looks beautiful in a light print off-white georgette saree. This type of saree is suitable for kitty parties or regular wear. 

2. Golden Silk Saree

Sargun looks gorgeous in a golden silk saree. She paired the plain saree with lightly curled open hair. Perfect for special events.

3. Pink Handloom Saree

Handloom and cotton sarees are popular among today's generation. If you enjoy wearing such sarees, you can copy Sargun Mehta's saree design.

4. Blue Shimmery Saree

The shimmery work on the blue transparent saree looks stunning. Recreate this look for cocktail parties and steal the show. This type of saree is available for 3-4K.

5. Maroon Satin Saree

Sargun's maroon satin saree epitomizes glamour. Wear this saree to be the center of attention at cocktail parties.

6. Pastel Chiffon Saree

Sargun's pastel-shaded saree looks incredibly elegant. Pair it with light jewelry and a bun hairstyle. It's perfect for day weddings or receptions.

7. Shimmery Shades Saree

If you want an over-the-top (OTT) look, Sargun's shimmery saree is the perfect option. This look is best for New Year's parties and glamorous functions.

8. Banarasi Silk Saree

For a classic Banarasi look, Sargun's Banarasi saree can be your inspiration. Carry heritage jewelry and adopt a traditional makeup look.

