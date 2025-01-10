Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Tamannaah Bhatia inspired Bodycon dresses for date night

Shimmery Bodycon Dress

Going on a date night and want to wear something shimmery? Try a navy blue strapless shimmery bodycon dress for a glamorous look

Olive Green Cutout Dress

For a casual and comfy look, try an olive green cutout dress like Tamannaah Bhatia

Black Bodycon Dress

Want a 90s heroine look for your date night? Wear a black bodycon dress like Tamannaah, complete with a black hairband

Backless Bodycon Dress

Recreate Tamannaah's blue backless bodycon dress with an eye-catching back design for your date night

Mirror Work Short Bodycon

Stun your date in a pastel-colored, cutout, mirror-work short bodycon dress like Tamannaah

Blue Leather Dress

Leather is trending! Try a blue leather bodycon dress like Tamannaah, paired with blue sandals

Red Cutout Bodycon Dress

A satin red cutout bodycon dress with a high thigh slit will accentuate your figure

