(PHOTOS) Sneak pean into Raveena Tandon's luxurious Mumbai bungalow

Entertainment
Raveena Tandon has been married for 21 years. She got married in 2004
Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani in Udaipur
After marriage, Raveena lives with her family in a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai
Raveena Tandon keeps sharing inside photos of her bungalow on Instagram
Raveena Tandon's luxurious sea-facing bungalow is named Neelaya
According to reports, Raveena Tandon's bungalow is worth ₹21 crore
Raveena Tandon has also decorated her home garden in a wonderful way
Raveena Tandon has done beautiful decorations at the entrance of her bungalow
