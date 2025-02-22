Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Sneak pean into Raveena Tandon's luxurious Mumbai bungalow

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has been married for 21 years. She got married in 2004

Raveena Tandon marriage

Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani in Udaipur

Luxurious House

After marriage, Raveena lives with her family in a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai

Inside photos

Raveena Tandon keeps sharing inside photos of her bungalow on Instagram

Bungalow name

Raveena Tandon's luxurious sea-facing bungalow is named Neelaya

Price

According to reports, Raveena Tandon's bungalow is worth ₹21 crore

Garden

Raveena Tandon has also decorated her home garden in a wonderful way

Entrance

Raveena Tandon has done beautiful decorations at the entrance of her bungalow

