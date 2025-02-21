Entertainment

Dhanashree Verma to Samantha: 6 Actresses Blamed for Broken Marriages

Image credits: insta/dhanashree9

Natasha Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasha also announced their decision to divorce sometime ago. After this, Natasha and her close friend were spotted several times. 

Dhanashree

According to media reports, Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree are about to get divorced. Dhanashree is being held responsible for the breakdown of this marriage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's name is also included in this list. Actually, when she got divorced from Naga, people trolled her a lot.

Sussanne Khan

It has been many years since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated, but even at that time people had scolded Sussanne a lot.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

When Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali got divorced, Sanjeeda was accused of having an extra-marital affair.

Malaika Arora

When Malaika Arora and Arbaz Khan got divorced, people started trolling Malaika and calling her a gold digger.

Salaar to Kannappa: 5 Prabhas’ power-packed film lineup unveiled

PHOTOS: Dhanashree Verma's fitness-diet secrets OUT: Know her routine

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Dhanashree: Who's richer? Check their net worth

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home