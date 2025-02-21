Dhanashree Verma to Samantha: 6 Actresses Blamed for Broken Marriages

Entertainment
Hardik Pandya and Natasha also announced their decision to divorce sometime ago. After this, Natasha and her close friend were spotted several times.
According to media reports, Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree are about to get divorced. Dhanashree is being held responsible for the breakdown of this marriage.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's name is also included in this list. Actually, when she got divorced from Naga, people trolled her a lot.
It has been many years since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated, but even at that time people had scolded Sussanne a lot.
When Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali got divorced, Sanjeeda was accused of having an extra-marital affair.
When Malaika Arora and Arbaz Khan got divorced, people started trolling Malaika and calling her a gold digger.
