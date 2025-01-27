Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Shruti Haasan inspired saree designs for new brides

Floral Print Saree

Who says floral sarees don't suit everyone? Try wearing one and see how your face glows like the moon, making you look like a fairy

Saree with Border

Along with embroidered and embellished sarees, a saree with a border like this will also make your look classy and glamorous. Every new bride should have such a saree

Banarasi Saree

If a new bride wants a royal and modern look in a traditional Banarasi or silk saree, all she needs is a corset blouse to achieve a modern look with a Banarasi saree

Organza Saree

Even though organza sarees have been around for a few years, you can give them a special place in your wardrobe. Be sure to have such a saree with beautiful work and embroidery

Silk Saree

For a regal look with simplicity, wear a pure silk saree like this with gold or diamond jewelry to give yourself a royal look

Embroidered Saree

This mixed cotton silk saree can be special for any bride. If you don't want to wear black, you can wear a similar saree in a different color

