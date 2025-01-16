Entertainment
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, outshines even Bollywood actresses in terms of beauty. She looks extremely glamorous in every look.
Sara Tendulkar is also very fond of traveling. She has often been seen exploring new places.
Sara Tendulkar includes fish in her favorite foods. She likes to eat it with lemon sprayed on top. According to her, this provides vitamin C and omega-3s.
According to reports, non-vegetarian food is considered the best source of vitamin B12. It is found in higher amounts in animal kidneys and liver.
Fish is also considered a great source of vitamin B12. This vitamin is found in higher quantities in salmon, trout, and tuna.
It is very important to keep vitamin B12 balanced in the body. Its deficiency causes fatigue, weakness, and lethargy. It develops the nervous system.
Omega 3 is found in abundance in cold-water fish. Apart from this, it is also available in walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.
