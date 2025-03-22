Entertainment

Housefull 5 to War 2: John Abraham's 5 upcoming movies details OUT

Housefull 5

John Abraham will soon be seen in the film 'Housefull 5'. Several superstars will also be seen with him in this movie.

Tariq

John Abraham will soon be seen in the film 'Tariq'. It is said that this film will be released at the end of 2025.

Tehran

John Abraham will also be seen in the film 'Tehran'. However, its release date has not been revealed yet.

Raakh

John Abraham will also be seen in the much-awaited film 'Raakh'. This film will be released in 2026.

War 2

John Abraham is going to create a stir through the film 'War 2'. This film will be released in 2026.

